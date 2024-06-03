Scammers target users of toll tags

RICHMOND (Covering Katy News)—The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority is asking the public to be aware of "phishing" attacks that ask unsuspecting toll customers to share their personal financial information on an unaffiliated website.

A "phishing" attack is a fraud where an attacker deceives people into sharing personal or sensitive information online. The texts claim to be from "Texas Toll Services" or another state agency. These "phishing" claims request immediate payment of toll fees before a "late fee" is charged.

"The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority does not send text messages for toll payment," said Lisa Castaneda, of the Fort Bend County Tollroad Authority.

Since April, the Toll Road Authority has been working to make the public aware of the scam.

"The scam seems to continue," Castaneda said.

Customers who receive an unsolicited text, email, or similar message suggesting it is from a toll agency should not click on the link.

Tollway customers who suspect they received such a notice are asked to report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov. The platform collects and shares information on internet crimes among law enforcement agencies.

Toll customers needing to pay their tolls are asked to follow the proper links on the Fort Bend County Tollroad Authority's website, fbtrcsc.com, or call 855-999-2024.