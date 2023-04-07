Richmond woman missing - Sheriff's Office seeks public's help

Friday, 11:58 a.m. - The Fort Bend Sheriff's Office says Ms. Otung has been found.

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person, Ekaete Otung, 70, who was last seen at approximately 5 a.m. on April 6, 2023. She left her residence at 11000 block of Windy Cedar Ct. Richmond, Texas, on foot.

"While there is no indication of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking her whereabouts to verify her safety and well-being," a press release said.

If you have any information, please contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.