Richmond man sentenced for $1.4 million Medicare home health fraud scheme

HOUSTON – A 47-year-old man from Richmond will spend nearly five years in prison following his conviction for healthcare fraud. His sentencing was at the Bob Casey United States Courthouse in downtown Houston.

Akintunde Oyewale pleaded guilty on February 1, 2022. His sentencing was this week.

Oyewale managed Grace Healthcare Services, and his crimes include paying kickbacks to people involved in his schemes and to Medicare patients.

Federal prosecutors say the company billed Medicare for home health services that were not necessary and not provided.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner ordered Oyewale to serve 57 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He will also pay nearly $1.5 in restitution to Medicare.