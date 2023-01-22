Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway.

Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway.

"Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a social media post from Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the nine-mile stretch will expand from two to four lanes. TxDot will also add sidewalks and turning lanes. Twelve-foot shoulders, an 18-foot raised median, and openings for left-turn lanes are also part of the design.

The contractor bidding process is underway, and TxDot expects construction to begin late this year or early 2024.

See map and video below.

TxDot