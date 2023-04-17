New Homeland Security and Emergency Management Manager for Fort Bend County

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Judge KP George appointed Greg Babst to serve as Homeland Security and Emergency Management Officer on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Babst previously served as the agency's Deputy Manager and was named interim Manager in January 2023 following the departure of Mark Flathouse. In his new role, Babst is overseeing all aspects of the County’s planning for, response to, and recovery from emergencies, and disasters.

× 1 of 2 Expand Covering Katy News Greg Babst, Fort Bend County Manager of Homeland Security and Emergency Management × 2 of 2 Expand Covering Katy News Fort Bend County Judge KP George Prev Next

“Greg has a wealth of experience and an enthusiastic outlook for the safety of residents and businesses in our county along with the ability to engage with our internal departments, the public, private sector partners, local, state, and federal agencies,” said Judge KP George.

Babst began working with HS&EM in 2021, as an Emergency Management Specialist before being promoted to Assistant Deputy Manager. He has worked with multiple local, state, and federal partners to help the County plan for and respond to Disaster Declarations and various emergencies within the County.

Prior to joining HS&EM, Babst served 24 years in the United States Coast Guard where he served as Chief Warrant Officer, was a Surf and Rescue Boat Coxswain, Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Tactical Deployment Team Lead, a member of the Maritime Security Response Team, and part of the National Incident Management Deployment Team.

Additionally, Babst is a Coast Guard Training Officer and has experience in law enforcement, HAZMAT, first aid, high-risk training, weapons, tactical elements, and small boat operations in all types of weather. He has acquired an estimated 15,600 hours of training hours as a lead instructor, earned 80 hours as a USCG certified instructor, and served as a USCG First Responder in over 1000 cases in the maritime realm as the on-scene coordinator for various types of cases including searches, capsizes, sinking, EMS, fire, law enforcement, active shooter, terrorism, bombings, hostage, protests, and cartel drug seizures.

“I’m excited about this new role, and I look forward to continuing to build this response team,” said Babst. “I want to thank all the department heads in the county for their support and our First Responders, EMS, the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office, ESDs, the leadership, and all the stakeholders within the county who have supported us as we have built-out this response team. My goal is to be a value and responsive proactive multiplier for all coordination during all hazards in this county.”