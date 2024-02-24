Neglected residents discovered at Fort Bend County group home

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News) – The owner and operator of a Fort Bend County group home was arrested on Friday after Sheriff's Deputies say they found several physically neglected people at the facility in unincorporated Sugar Land. The group home was inside of a house in the Townewest subdivision.

The Sheriff's Office said numerous people were in distress and needed medical care. The discovery happened after the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office responded to the 13700 block of New Village Lane for a call about an aggressive dog.

When Deputies arrived, people at the home asked for help. Deputies discovered nine individuals inside the residence who they say had obvious signs of neglect and possible injuries.

Five residents were taken by ambulance for medical attention.

The owner and operator of the group home, Samatha Renee Morris, 51, was placed in custody by a Fire Marshal Investigator and later charged with Operating a Boarding House Without a Permit. Morris was still behind bars at the Fort Bend County Jail when this story was posted.

"The operation of a group home without a permit is not just a violation of the law; it's a betrayal of trust, neglecting the well-being of residents who deserve safety, care, and dignity," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "We will ensure that those responsible face the consequences for compromising the welfare of vulnerable individuals."

"This remains an active investigation," a Sheriff's Office press release said.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the operation of the group home without a permit, and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating the neglect and possible injuries to the group home residents.