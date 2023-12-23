Morales and Norvell draw no opponents

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – There is a long list of candidates running for office in Fort Bend County but not in Precinct 1. The Fort Bend County Commissioner and Constable representing the Katy–Fulshear area will be unopposed in their primary and general election, meaning they will each serve another four-year term.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales and Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, both Republicans, did not draw opponents in their primary, and no candidate filed to run in the Democratic primary.
“I want to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who has supported me in these last two years since Precinct 1 was redistricted into our new boundaries,” Commissioner Vincent Morales posted on Facebook. “Every single relationship and new friendship we have built in the community has been crucial to our early success in serving our citizens.”
Democratic County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson will also serve another four years as she did not draw an opponent in her party’s primary and no candidate filed to run in the Republican primary.
Teana Watson, the incumbent Democratic judge in the County Court at Law Number 5 will also serve another term as she did not draw a primary opponent and the Republican Party did not field a candidate.
Below is a listing of the full slate of candidates running in the Fort Bend County Republican and Democratic primaries.
COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 5
Republican Party
- No candidate filed to run
Democratic Party
- Teana Watson – Incumbent
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Republican Party
- No candidate filed to run
Democratic Party
- Bridgette Smith-Lawson - Incumbent
SHERIFF
Republican Party
- Mo Nehad – Police Officer
- John Minchew – Former Railroad Police Chief
- Marshall Slot – Chevron Sr. Security Officer, Former Sgt. Sugar Land PD
Democratic Party
- Sonny Colunga – Retired Police Officer
- Eric Fagan – Incumbent
- Geneane Hughes – Police Officer
- Pete Luna – Retired Texas Ranger
TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
Republican Party
- Jaison Joseph – Information Technology
Democratic Party
- Carmen Turner – Incumbent
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1
Republican Party
- Vincent Morales – Incumbent
Democratic Party
- No candidate filed to run
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3
Republican Party
- Mike Khan – Business Owner
- Andy Meyers – Incumbent
Democratic Party
- Allen Bogard – Retired, Former Sugar Land City Manager
- Zeeshan Isaac – Information Technology Manager
- Abrahim Javed – COO, Charity Stack
- Taral Patel – Former Chief of Staff for County Judge KP George
- Kiran Rao – Assistant Principal, Pin Oak Middle School, HISD
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2, PLACE 2
Republican Party
- John Placette – Chief Investigator, Fort Bend County Attorney’s Office
Democratic Party
- Japaula Kemp – Attorney
- Michael C. Moore – Attorney
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4
Republican Party
- Patricia Guebara – Case Manager
- Eric Ramirez – Inventory Manager
Democratic Party
- Joseph Becerra – Law Enforcement Officer
- Keisha “K.T.” Smith
- Ross Torres – Attorney
CONSTABLE PRECINCT 1
Republican Party
- Chad Norvell - Incumbent
Democratic Party
- No candidate filed to run
CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2
Republican Party
- Robert Hartfield – Investigator Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office
Democratic Party
- Floyd Davis – Deputy Constable
- Sam Hayes – Sheriff’s Deputy
- Shawn Morgan – Sheriff’s Deputy
- Daryl Smith – Incumbent
CONSTABLE PRECINCT 3
Republican Party
- Ali Sheikhani – Self Employed
- Aqeel Virk – Real Estate Broker
Democratic Party
- Marion Glenn – Deputy
- Manu Pooparayil – Police Officer
- Nabil Shike – Incumbent
CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4
Republican Party
- Mike Beard – Incumbent
- Usama Shahid – Police Officer
Democratic Party
- Jimmy Lee Evans – Deputy Constable
- Patrick Quincy – Law Enforcement