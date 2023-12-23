Morales and Norvell draw no opponents

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – There is a long list of candidates running for office in Fort Bend County but not in Precinct 1. The Fort Bend County Commissioner and Constable representing the Katy–Fulshear area will be unopposed in their primary and general election, meaning they will each serve another four-year term.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales and Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, both Republicans, did not draw opponents in their primary, and no candidate filed to run in the Democratic primary.

“I want to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who has supported me in these last two years since Precinct 1 was redistricted into our new boundaries,” Commissioner Vincent Morales posted on Facebook. “Every single relationship and new friendship we have built in the community has been crucial to our early success in serving our citizens.”

Democratic County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson will also serve another four years as she did not draw an opponent in her party’s primary and no candidate filed to run in the Republican primary.

Teana Watson, the incumbent Democratic judge in the County Court at Law Number 5 will also serve another term as she did not draw a primary opponent and the Republican Party did not field a candidate.

Below is a listing of the full slate of candidates running in the Fort Bend County Republican and Democratic primaries.

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 5

Republican Party

No candidate filed to run

Democratic Party

Teana Watson – Incumbent

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Republican Party

No candidate filed to run

Democratic Party

Bridgette Smith-Lawson - Incumbent

SHERIFF

Republican Party

Mo Nehad – Police Officer

John Minchew – Former Railroad Police Chief

Marshall Slot – Chevron Sr. Security Officer, Former Sgt. Sugar Land PD

Democratic Party

Sonny Colunga – Retired Police Officer

Eric Fagan – Incumbent

Geneane Hughes – Police Officer

Pete Luna – Retired Texas Ranger

TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

Republican Party

Jaison Joseph – Information Technology

Democratic Party

Carmen Turner – Incumbent

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1

Republican Party

Vincent Morales – Incumbent

Democratic Party

No candidate filed to run

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

Republican Party

Mike Khan – Business Owner

Andy Meyers – Incumbent

Democratic Party

Allen Bogard – Retired, Former Sugar Land City Manager

Zeeshan Isaac – Information Technology Manager

Abrahim Javed – COO, Charity Stack

Taral Patel – Former Chief of Staff for County Judge KP George

Kiran Rao – Assistant Principal, Pin Oak Middle School, HISD

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2, PLACE 2

Republican Party

John Placette – Chief Investigator, Fort Bend County Attorney’s Office

Democratic Party

Japaula Kemp – Attorney

Michael C. Moore – Attorney

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4

Republican Party

Patricia Guebara – Case Manager

Eric Ramirez – Inventory Manager

Democratic Party

Joseph Becerra – Law Enforcement Officer

Keisha “K.T.” Smith

Ross Torres – Attorney

CONSTABLE PRECINCT 1

Republican Party

Chad Norvell - Incumbent

Democratic Party

No candidate filed to run

CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2

Republican Party

Robert Hartfield – Investigator Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office

Democratic Party

Floyd Davis – Deputy Constable

Sam Hayes – Sheriff’s Deputy

Shawn Morgan – Sheriff’s Deputy

Daryl Smith – Incumbent

CONSTABLE PRECINCT 3

Republican Party

Ali Sheikhani – Self Employed

Aqeel Virk – Real Estate Broker

Democratic Party

Marion Glenn – Deputy

Manu Pooparayil – Police Officer

Nabil Shike – Incumbent

CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4

Republican Party

Mike Beard – Incumbent

Usama Shahid – Police Officer

Democratic Party