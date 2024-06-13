Monique Franklin Appointed Interim Director for Fort Bend Library System

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Commissioners Court confirmed the appointment of Monique Franklin as Interim Library Director for the Fort Bend County library system on Tuesday, June 11.

As Interim Director, Franklin will oversee the daily operation of the library system until the library director position is filled.

Franklin has been with Fort Bend County as Assistant Library Director for 1 year, serving under former Library Director Clara Russell, who retired on June 7, 2024. She first joined Fort Bend County Libraries in September 2011 as Adult Collection Development Coordinator for the library system.

Franklin came to the Fort Bend County library system after working for 10 years at Harris County Public Library, where she served as children’s materials selection librarian. She has also worked as a children’s librarian at Houston Public Library and the Free Library of Philadelphia.

She began her library career as a branch manager and youth services coordinator at St. Charles Parish Library in Destrehan, Louisiana, after receiving her master’s degree in library science from Louisiana State University.

Read more Covering Katy News

Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox