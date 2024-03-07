Redistricted from Katy then uprooted from his home, Andy Meyers still wins

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News)—Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, who formerly represented the Katy-Fulshear area before being redistricted to the Sugar Land area, won an overwhelming victory in Tuesday's Republican primary. He earned 63 percent of the vote against radio station owner Mike Khan, a larger margin of victory than his primary victory four years ago.

In 2020, Meyers won the primary by 18 percentage points. Still, this year, his margin of victory over Khan was 26 percentage points, and he was acclimating to a precinct with new boundaries and serving new communities.

Leading up to the election Meyers has had several challenges to overcome. While caring for his terminally ill wife Janet, the Democrat majority on Commissioners Court took the very unusual step of redistricted Meyers out of his home by approving a precinct map introduced by Judge KP George. The map redrew the precinct lines, slicing his neighborhood out of Precinct 3 and moving it to Precinct 2. On a 3 to 2 party-line vote, the Commissioners court also rejected a map supported by Meyers that would have allowed the him, and his wife, to move from Sugar Land to Katy so she could be closer to their grandchildren in the final year of her life. Janet died in January 2023.

Following redistricting, Meyers's precinct shifted from north Fort Bend County to representing Sugar Land, Meadows Place, and portions of Missouri City, Stafford, and unincorporated areas.

On Tuesday night, Meyers was grateful for the support he's receiving in the new, more diverse communities he represents.

"I am humbled and grateful to the voters, supporters, and volunteers who made this victory possible," Meyers said. "Precinct 3 today is far more diverse than before redistricting, and the margin of victory was larger than four years ago. That shows people appreciate my record of serving constituents fairly, effectively, and always working toward innovative solutions."

Meyers will face Taral Patel in the general election. Patel was the chief of staff for County Judge KP George. George continues to support Patel actively after passing a precinct map favorable to Patel's campaign.

Still, Meyers says he has a clear path to victory.

"Earning a solid majority of votes shows that Fort Bend Precinct 3 residents care about a candidate's qualifications and want a leader with a track record of protecting the taxpayer and working across party lines to achieve the best results for all," Meyers said.

Fort Bend County Story Disclaimer: The author of this article, Dennis Spellman, is employed by the Office of Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers.