Mercedes Benz teen driving school enters a decade of community safety

SUGAR LAND, TX - Houston-area teens graduated on June 8 from the Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land Teen Driving Safety School, a significant milestone for the decade-long program focused on improving teenage driving skills. The students completed the day-long road safety program through a curriculum that blends professional driving instruction with hands-on experience bringing the total number of students graduating in the 10-year long program to a record 325 teens.

Since its inception in 2014, the exclusive and complimentary TDSS program has welcomed teenage children of MBSL clients and local high schools to hone their driving skills at the MSR Houston racetrack. The dealership offers and funds these educational events in their entirety as part of the Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land ownership experience.

Clients are invited to sessions throughout the year and can register their teenage children to participate. Students are welcomed to the Teen Driving Safety School by professional instructors and a fleet of Mercedes-Benz vehicles that the dealership prioritizes at the racetrack for educational instruction.

× Expand Photo provided Mercedes driving school

"We are incredibly proud to have reached this milestone. The success of our Teen Driving Safety School reflects our commitment to the safety and well-being of our community's young drivers," shared Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land President and Owner Ken Enders. "It's inspiring to see how much these students grow in their confidence and skills behind the wheel."

This year’s program introduced new elements to elevate the driving experience and instructional quality, ensuring students receive top-tier training in vehicular safety, road awareness, and advanced driving techniques. The TDSS program features a unique blend of classroom instruction and practical driving exercises. Under the guidance of professional instructors' students gain valuable insights and practical experience.

This year, MBSL celebrated one of its largest turnouts to date, with 17 enthusiastic drivers taking part. Students praised the experience, highlighting the excellent instruction and constructive feedback they received. Sofia Faget (17 years-old) shared, “I was reminded of some of the most important safety training that we sometimes take for granted as young drivers. I enjoyed the reality of the course “texting and driving” as it was an eye-opening experience to see how just a slight distraction can veer you off. Although there were obstacle course cones that I unfortunately ran over, it could have been much worse in real life.”

The training day featured interactive practice sessions. Students started as observers before taking the wheel themselves to receive personalized feedback. Graduates receive a course certification, which they can submit to their insurance provider for potential discounts. The dealership conducts three to four TDSS sessions per year where members of their exclusive customer loyalty program, First. Class. Access., can register their teens to participate.

