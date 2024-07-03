Man charged with brutal killing of Teacup Pomeranian

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A man from Richmond is free on $10,000 bond accused of beating his wife's dog to death in a violent outburst caught on video at his home on Splendid Sunset Trail near Fulshear-Gaston Road.

The badly injured Teacup Pomeranian was brought to a Cinco Ranch veterinarian on June 28, 2024, where it died.

Pengfei Ji, 31, was taken into custody by Precinct 1 deputy constables, charged with a third-degree felony, Cruelty to Animals, and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.

"I read the report this morning and saw where a deputy noted he watched the video of the crime and didn't want to watch it again," said Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell. "We all love our pets. There are no words."

An investigation determined the dog was injured during an argument between Ji and his wife at their Richmond home.

× Expand Constable Chad Norvell The Teacup Pomoranian alegedly beaten to death by Pengfei Ji.

According to Norvell, the video shows the suspect grabbing the dog by the rear legs, swinging it over his head, slamming it into a dog house several times, and then discarding the animal in the yard.

Court documents show that a Chinese interpreter was used during the booking process and that Ji's income was above the threshold for being eligible for a court-appointed attorney.

"I'm glad we were able to put him in jail and that he'll face justice for his horrendous actions," Norvell said. "I send my condolences to his wife on the loss of her precious companion."

Fort Bend County Disclaimer: Covering Katy News owner Dennis Spellman is an employee of the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.