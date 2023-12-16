Lamar School Board Approves names for Six New Campuses - One is a current school board member

ROSENBERG, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved six names for elementary schools 35 through 38, middle school 7, and a future campus site.

Trustees selected one of their own, trustee Kay Danziger as a campus namesake in a future cycle, after she retires from the Board of Trustees.

Danziger is originally from Dallas, and she earned a degree in elementary education from the University of Texas in San Antonio before moving to Rosenberg.

"She has served her Fort Bend community with distinction in education and taught for 32 years in Lamar CISD," the school district said in a press release.

"I appreciate this Board for seeing fit to add my name," Danziger said. "When I leave this Board, I will be honored to have a school named after me."

The school board also agreed to name Middle School 7 for Judge RH "Sandy" Bielstein.

Trustees reserved Bielstein's name for the next school-naming cycle at the April 2022 Board meeting. The campus will join the Tomas High School and Ella Banks Junior High School complex located at 24730 Easton Ramsey Way and will open in fall 2025.

The school district's newest elementary schools will be matched with the respective namesake at a future meeting. Those selected to have an elementary school named after them are:

Antonio “Tony” G. Becerra, born in Needville, was a WWII veteran, a successful local businessman, and a voice for equality. He left a legacy of helping combat homelessness and hunger through the Tony Becerra Ministries. He supported education through scholarships, was a member of the Rosenberg City Council, and has a local park named after him.

Alice Deanne Sbrusch Fagert, born in Wharton, was a lifelong learner and educator for the Richmond/Rosenberg area for 47 years. She received numerous awards, including Lamar CISD Teacher of the Year and the Houston Chronicle Golden Apple Teacher Award. She taught English and Language Arts, and the school district says "her passion for teaching inspired many educators."

James "Dick" Richard & Marinella Haygood, husband and wife, are former Lamar teachers. Mr. Haygood spent many years in community service, including as a Boy Scout leader, Little League coach, Optimist Club member, and frequent visitor to nursing home residents with singing and storytelling. Ms. Haygood mentored aspiring artists through the Art Club for over 27 years.

Alma Lemon Slawinski was born in Philadelphia and later moved to Rosenberg, where she was an educator at Lamar Consolidated High School for 35 years. She received numerous awards during her career. After retiring from teaching, Slawinksi became involved in many organizations, including leading tours at the Astrodome, volunteering at OakBend Hospital, and interpreting at George Ranch Historical Park.

Kay Danziger, a current member of the Lamar CISD Board of Trustees, will have a school named after her in the future, following her time as a board member.

Elementary School 35 will be located at Bellaire Boulevard at FM 723 and opens in the fall of 2025.

Elementary School 36 will be located at Cross Creek West in Fulshear and opens in the fall of 2025.

Elementary school 37 will be located near Peek Road and Beechnut Street and opens in the fall 2026.

Elementary school 38 will be located at Brookwater Estates in Rosenberg and opens in the fall of 2026.

Lamar CISD's elementary schools and middle schools will be built with voter-approved funds from the November 2022 bond.

"It is a tremendous honor to preserve the legacy of these individuals who helped shape our community," Lamar CISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said. "As our District continues to grow, we are proud to share the story of our namesakes and give their history a permanent address."