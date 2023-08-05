Kendleton Mayor and City of Sugar Land employee indicted

Richmond, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Mayor of Kendleton and a former City of Sugar Land employee were recently indicted in unrelated public corruption cases prosecuted by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton's Public Integrity Division.

Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey was arrested following his second indictment by a Fort Bend County grand jury. Humphrey is charged with Abuse of Official Capacity for allegedly subjecting a Kendleton RV Park owner to unlawful water and sewer charges. Humphrey is already under indictment for failing or refusing to comply with that same RV Park owner's 2021 and 2022 requests for public information.

"No one is above the law, and everyone should be treated equally," Middleton said. The Public Integrity Division was formed in 2019 to investigate and prosecute crimes committed by government officials and employees. The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office is committed to rooting out public corruption to maintain the public's trust in government."

Andrea Bolger, a former City of Sugar Land employee, was arrested following her indictment by a Fort Bend County Grand Jury for Theft by a Public Servant. Prosecutors claim Bolger embezzled between $30,000 and $150,000 from the Sugar Land Police Officer's Association and the Sugar Land Police Department during her employment from 2016 to 2022.

The Texas Rangers investigated the case with District Attorney's Office investigators. The range of punishment is 2 to 20 years in prison.

"As public servants, we are accountable to the public we serve," said Chief Public Integrity Prosecutor Charann Thompson. "Residents of Fort Bend County expect us to hold ourselves to the same standards we hold them to, and that is a commitment we intend to honor."