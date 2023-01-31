Janet Pack Meyers 1946 - 2023

Our beloved Janet Pack Meyers of Sugar Land, TX, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Janet was born on October 22,1946. She leaves behind a loving family, her husband of 56 years, Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers of Sugar Land; son Michael Meyers of Denver, CO; daughters Debra Meyers of Sugar Land and Jennifer Meyers Mulder of Katy; son-in-law Eric Mulder; grandson Garrett McCart; granddaughters Averie Mulder and Audrey Mulder all of Katy, and sister Mary Louise Pack Mathews of Boerne, TX and her family.

After the family moved to Sugar Land in 1976, Janet became very involved in her Church, Sugar Creek Baptist, her children’s schools: Dulles Elementary, Dulles Junior High, and Dulles High, and in her community, volunteering for many charities and community events. Janet was very passionate about and dedicated much of her time to family and community. All who knew her will sorely miss her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift in her honor to the Second Mile Mission Center.