Gunfire at kids football game in Richmond

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – A shooting and an assault at Harlem Road Park in Richmond on Saturday, September 16, led to two arrests and a trip to the hospital following a kid's football game.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies, with the assistance of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, arrested Kalvin Alex Flowers, 36, and Brittany Quyhn Tram Flowers, 25, following the incident.

During the disturbance, a juvenile was assaulted and sustained injuries. An adult fired a gun multiple times, and a bullet grazed a man. The Sheriff's Office says he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but no other information was provided.

"The safety of our community remains a priority to this administration, especially when it comes to events where our children are present," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "We appreciate the assistance of the GCVOTF in capturing these suspects."

Kalvin Flowers is charged with Injury to a Child. His bond is $50,000. Brittany Flowers is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Her bond has not been set.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.

If you have any information on this investigation or any unsolved felony in Fort Bend County, please call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477. Your identity will remain anonymous.