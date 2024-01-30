Westpark Tollway Park and Ride planned for Katy area

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – Construction is underway on a new public transportation Park and Ride location along the Westpark Tollway in the Katy area.

It will be off the westbound service road about a quarter mile east of South Mason Road.

Contractors will install a dedicated right-turn lane to allow easy access to the facility. The bus loading area will have a canopy, and there will be restrooms. A detention pond and landscaping are also planned.

× Expand Covering Katy News Crews clear land for a new Park and Ride along the westbound service road of the Westpark Tollway in Richmond.

"I am very excited about the long-awaited Westpark Park and Ride connection that will give Precinct One commuters the opportunity to travel from the Cinco Ranch area to the Energy Corridor," said Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales. "This will be a great asset for our working community who travel that route daily.”

Fort Bend Transit, operated by the Fort Bend County Public Transportation Department, will provide bus service from the facility. It will have 262 parking spaces for commuters’ vehicles.

× Expand Covering Katy News Fort Bend Transit will service the new Park and Ride.

The Park and Ride's address is 19820 FM 1093. It is across from the Lakemont neighborhood.

"We are also looking forward to the possibility of the location being a hub for other regional transportation options due to its ideal location off the Westpark Tollway," Morales said.

Fort Bend County's Commissioners Court members held a groundbreaking on Monday, Jan. 30, 2024. The project was on the drawing board before redistricting when Commissioner Andy Meyers represented the Katy-Fulshear area. He participated in Monday's groundbreaking and was pleased the facility will soon be operational.

"This will be a tremendous asset to our residents, especially north Fort Bend residents," Meyers said. "Not only will the property serve as a park and ride, but eventually, it will be home to a road and bridge facility, putting our men and women who fix our roads closer to the fastest-growing areas of our county."

Crews began clearing the property and the facility on January 8 and expect to complete construction in November 2024.

Fort Bend County story disclaimer: Covering Katy owner Dennis Spellman is an employee of the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers' Office.