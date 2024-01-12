Gov. Abbott rallies for Jetton in Richmond

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Governor Gregg Abbott visited Richmond Thursday night to endorse and rally support for the re-election of Republican State Representative Jacey Jetton.

"I wanted to be here tonight for one reason, and that's so everybody in Fort Bend County, everybody in the state of Texas, knows that I support the re-election of Jacey Jetton," Abbott said.

The Republican Governor had already endorsed Jetton, but attending a rally with Jetton by his side helped reinforce his commitment to the House District 26 incumbent after primary challenger Matt Morgan earned the endorsement of Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The room, at Pablo's Mexican Kitchen on Mason Road near the Grand Parkway, overflowed with excited Jetton supporters.

Abbott said he appreciates Jetton's support for stopping illegal border crossings.

Abbott installed a buoy barrier near Eagle Pass. The barrier makes it difficult for people to sneak into the country illegally. U.S. District Judge David Ezra ruled in favor of the Biden Administration, which wants the buoys moved or removed, but Abbott is appealing the ruling.

"Those buoys remain," Abbott told a cheering crowd.

The Governor said he'd also rely on Jetton's support as he battles the Dallas Independent School District, which is reportedly distributing a gender transition guide for minors. The Dallas Express recently broke the news of the guide in a January 8, 2024 story, and Abbott said the school district needs to focus on educating students.

Abbott also touted Jetton's support for his economic policies.

"Jacey supports a strong Texas Economy," Abbott said. "Texas ranks number-one in the United States in the most new jobs category and number-one in the fastest personal income growth."

Jessica Rose Huang is also running in the House District 26 Republican primary.

House District 26 stretches from the City of Katy, south into Cinco Ranch, Richmond, and Rosenberg.