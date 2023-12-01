Fort Bend Sheriff searching for murder suspects

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Jahlil Rainey, 19, is charged with murder following a shooting in a Richmond convenience store parking lot on October 31, and now deputies are looking for additional suspects.

Investigators say Rainey drove up to the victim's vehicle and shot two people in the 8600 block of FM 1464 Road in Richmond and then fled.

"When deputies arrived, they found a deceased 17-year-old male and an adult female who also sustained gunshot injuries," a press release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

The female victim survived but needed treatment at the Medical Center in Houston.

Rainey was arrested on October 31 and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Detectives are still looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information on the other suspects is asked to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

Information leading to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved could earn a reward of up to $5,000.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.