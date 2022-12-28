Fort Bend Sheriff's Office to step up traffic enforcement

RICHMOND, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has received $124,990 for additional traffic enforcement to catch drunk drivers, speeders, distracted drivers, seat belt violators, and other lawbreakers who cause fatal car crashes.

The funding comes from a Texas Department of Transportation grant. The Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) funds traffic safety enforcement designed to reduce crashes and deaths. Sheriff Eric Fagan says the STEP program will focus on areas where several crashes and fatalities have happened.

"It's simple, driving the speed limit and wearing a seat belt can prevent injuries and save lives," Fagan said. "These much-needed grants will increase our efforts of enforcing traffic laws and keep our community safe, especially now during the holidays."