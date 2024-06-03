Fort Bend Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing juvenile last seen in a neighborhood in the Mission Bend area, a section of Fort Bend County that's in the City of Houston.

She is 14-years-old, white, 5’4” and 170 pounds with light brown hair, and pink highlights.

She was last seen wearing a purple spaghetti strap shirt, pink shorts, and white striped shoes. The girl was last seen in the 7200 block of Chickory Woods Lane, at 9 p.m. The neighborhood is near the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and FM 1464, a short distance south of the Westpark Tollway.

If you see or locate the juvenile, please contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at (281) 341-4665.