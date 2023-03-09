Fort Bend Sheriff's Office charges two with murder

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Two Houston residents are charged with murdering a Sugar Land man.

Anthony Francisco Hajecate, 29, and Kassidy Ray Hoover, 22, are accused of shooting James Lee Tilotta, 34, in his home.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deceased male in Tilotta’s house at about 12:40 a.m. on September 26, 2022. The home is in the 14200 block of FM 1464 in Sugar Land.

Tilotta was dead, and deputies said property was also missing from his house. However, they did not elaborate on what was stolen or the motive for the crime.

The suspects were arrested on February 22, 2023.

“Nobody deserves to have their life ended,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “I applaud the efforts of the Sheriff’s deputies who did not give up and found the suspects responsible for this senseless crime.”

Hoover is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail and charged with murder. Her bond is $500,000. Hajecate is currently in custody at the Harris County Jail, charged with murder. His bond is also $500,000.