Fort Bend seeks additional sources of funding for broadband expansion

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Commissioners routinely approve applications by broadband providers to install fiber optic cable in locations countywide. Still, there are many places where broadband is not available, and Commissioners hope federal grants will help pay to bridge the digital divide.

Standing in the way of winning those grants is an FCC broadband map showing where service is available and lacking. Commissioners believe the map may need to be revised. They are considering a billboard campaign, proposed by Judge KP George, asking residents to report locations where the map is wrong.

The county has identified about 61,000 households as needing improved internet services. Communities like Fulshear, Simonton, Arcola, Fresno, Thompsons, and Needville are where a county study says broadband service is inadequate and needs federal funding to close the digital divide.

"Faster and more reliable access to the Internet is critical for our ability to compete economically, for students to learn and access information, for seniors to take advantage of telehealth options, and so much more," Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers said following a recent regional broadband summit he attended with the County's Chief Information Officer Robyn Doughtie. "Broadband access is no longer a luxury; it's an important part of our modern infrastructure just as mobility, power, and water are."

The federal government has allocated $65 billion for broadband improvements. The funding includes over $42 billion for a new broadband equity, access, and deployment program that connects underserved areas by providing money through state grants.

"I urge our residents to complete the public challenge," said County Judge KP George. "This is about ensuring that all of Fort Bend County, no matter what zip code, can thrive."

Commissioner Meyers is also seeking additional sources of funding. He attended a recent Houston Galveston Area Council's Broadband Summit, where local experts reviewed funding sources and efforts for broadband access and adoption across the region.

Doughtie highlighted the importance of cooperation between all counties in finding regional solutions that make broadband available to as many people as possible.

For 25 years as a committee chair and member of H-GAC's board, Meyers led collaborative efforts with area elected officials and other partners to solve regional problems. By participating in the Summit and continuing to engage with H-GAC counterparts on broadband and other priorities, Meyers says he's focused on delivering solutions to address constituents' needs.

"An important theme at this summit was addressing the digital divide in our communities and the work ahead to address digital equity and literacy," Meyers said. "It was a great session to effectively exchange ideas on ways to plan and better prepare for the investments ahead in broadband infrastructure in our communities," Meyers said.