Fort Bend Republican Party Chairman supports those who fought for House Speaker concessions

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Republican Party Chairman Bobby Eberle is supporting House Republicans' who did not "fall in line" during the vote that elected Kevin McCarty (R-CA) Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"What we witnessed in Washington, DC, during the voting for Speaker of the House, was a group of dedicated conservatives fighting courageously for necessary change. Had those twenty patriots not spoken up, not stuck together, and had they simply 'fallen in line,' we'd have had business as usual in the 'people's house.' That prospect is simply unacceptable."

The Republican holdouts forced concessions in House rules that accomplished several of their objectives, including:

Allowing one member of the House to force a motion to vacate the Speaker's chair and overthrow McCarthy rule.

Making it more challenging to raise spending, taxes, and the debt limit.

Allowing conservative representation on key committees.

"This was our opportunity, and the concessions for which the twenty conservatives fought will return power to the people. Fighting for conservative principles is always worth the fight," Eberle said.

Republicans released their rules package on Friday.

"Through the efforts of these twenty leaders, the House can be a true check to the Biden administration and the Democrat-run Senate. Thank you to the twenty who fought the good fight and stood up for conservative values and against the status quo and the swamp."