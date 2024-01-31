Fort Bend Precinct 1 Constable's Office earns accreditation

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable's Office has achieved the prestigious Accredited Law Enforcement Agency designation from the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

According to a Precinct 1 press release, only three other Constable's offices have earned accreditation in Texas.

"I consider our agency to be amongst the most professional, and I take pride in the work my staff has done to receive this coveted award," stated Constable Chad Norvell. "We're also proud to be the first county-level agency in Fort Bend County to be accredited."

The lengthy process began in 2021 by preparing proofs of compliance for each of the Texas Law Enforcement Best Business Practices. The voluntary process required the Constable's Office to conduct a critical self-review of the agency's policies, procedures, facilities, and operations.

The Accreditation Program evaluates a law enforcement agency's compliance with 173 best practices for Texas law enforcement. Texas law enforcement professionals developed the standards to assist agencies in efficiently and effectively delivering police service.

The guiding principles cover all aspects of law enforcement operations, including the use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property, and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.

The award presentation will happen at the March TPCA annual conference in Galveston.

Fort Bend County Story Disclaimer: Covering Katy News owner Dennis Spellman is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.