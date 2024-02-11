MISSOURI CITY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend Parkway Sienna Ranch Extension opened this week in Missouri City.

The new $44.8 million 1.5-mile stretch bridges Sienna Parkway and Flat Bank Creek.

Members of the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court, the Mayor of Missouri City, Robin Elackatt, and members of the City Council were there to mark the occasion.

The project is in Fort Bend County Commissioner Grady Prestage's Precinct 2.

"Exciting morning in Missouri City as we cut the ribbon on the new Fort Bend Parkway Sienna Ranch Extension," Prestage said.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers also represents portions of Missouri City. He was also there to cut the ribbon.

"It's always exciting when the county opens a new roadway that makes our commute easier," Meyers said.

Commissioners Prestage and Meyers hope the extension will spur economic growth in Missouri City.

× 1 of 2 Expand Fort Bend County Precinct 2 The Fort Bend Parkway Sienna Ranch Extension is a 1.5-mile stretch that bridges Sienna Parkway and Flat Bank Creek. × 2 of 2 Expand Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Members of Fort Bend County's Commissioners Court and the Missouri City Council cut the ribbon on the Fort Bend Parkway Sienna Ranch Extension.

Fort Bend County Government Story Disclaimer: Covering Katy Owner Dennis Spellman is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.