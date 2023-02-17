Fort Bend ISD voters to consider $1.2 billion bond issue

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees approved a $1.2 billion bond election at a special meeting Thursday. The vote will take place May 6, 2023.

If approved the bond will fund major projects throughout the district, enhancing every campus in Fort Bend ISD except schools that are newly constructed and don't need additional work.

"The district has not had a bond in five years, and as a result some of its 82 campuses are rated in 'critical condition' due to outdated plumbing, roofing, electrical and HVAC systems," a press release from Fort Bend ISD said.

Approval of the bond will increase property taxes on homes in Fort Bend ISD. The school district calculates the increase at $30 per year on the average home valued at $300,000.

“The board of trustees is mindful of its responsibility as stewards of taxpayer dollars, and it carefully considered the different bond options,” FBISD Board President Kristen Malone said. “I am excited the board has taken the administration’s recommendation to bring a $1.2 billion bond to voters. This bond will fund rebuilding, renovations, and upgrades at schools across the district.”

Projects included in the bond are rebuilding older schools, constructing new campuses, and making major repairs at existing campuses, plus replacing older buses and adding a Smart Tag System to allow parents to track bus riders. The bond also includes IT systems and devices, campus security and a natatorium in the southeast area of the district.

“I am grateful to our board for taking action that will provide the voters with the opportunity to consider improvements to campuses, classrooms, playgrounds, technology and buses throughout the district,” FBISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck said.

School districts do not receive state funding for building schools, renovating them, or replacing things like roofs, heating and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical systems. Bonds approved by voters pay for the projects.

Homeowners who qualify and properly file for an exemption because of their age (65 and over) or a disability, may be granted an exemption that freezes the taxes on their residence homestead. For these homeowners, the approval of the bond will not result in an increase in taxes above the frozen amount.

A note about Ballot Language: in 2019, the Texas Legislature passed a law as part of HB 3 that requires all bond propositions for any school district to have the phrase, “THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE” on all ballot language for bond propositions. Due to this requirement, all voters will see this statement in the official ballot language, even if the tax dollar amount is frozen and will not exceed the tax ceiling.

The district plans to reach out regularly during the next few months to provide more details about the bond, educate residents and receive comments and questions.

“We learned that our community appreciates lots of information before they go to the polls,” Dr. Whitbeck said. “We intend to share bond details early and often using various communication methods between now and election day so that voters are informed when they cast their ballots.”