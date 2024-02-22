Fort Bend ISD has strong performance at Destination Imagination Tournament

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend ISD teams competed in the Gulf Coast Regional Destination Imagination Tournament this past weekend which the district hosted at Dulles High School, and nine teams placed first or second to advance to the state finals.
Students participate in Destination Imagination tournaments in 48 states and 30 countries.
Destination Imagination is a global, volunteer-led nonprofit organization that hosts Team Challenges for students who want to take on the entire creative process—from imagination to innovation.
Teams advancing to the state competition are listed below. The finals will take place in Arlington, TX. in April.
Engineering Challenge: Going the Distance
Elementary Level
First place: 7 Extraordinary Engineers - Cornerstone Elementary *Advancing to state*
- Ayra Ali
- Mira Bahl
- Saanvi Gadhikar
- Nikitha Katta
- Pia Koka
- Vansh Koka
- Preyansh Makati
- Team Managers: Ravi Katta & Anisa Ali
Middle School Level
Third place: inDIstructibles – Satartia Middle School and Cornerstone Elementary
- Prisha Dave
- Krishaan Desai
- Sanjana Ganglani
- Aarin Mehta
- Krishna Susarla
- Aarvi Thota
- Ahaan Thota
- Team Managers: Kamalakar Thota, Vandana Padma Rao Yarla & Tejas Metah
High School Level
Second Place: raDIcals – Dulles, Clements and Austin High Schools *Advancing to state*
- Rishabh Aggarwal
- Rithik Aggarwal
- Saachi Jain
- Anshul Jhaveri
- Suhani Sawant
- Aaril Shah
- Ronil Shah
- Team Managers: Jigisha Doshi & Linda Christensen
Technical: Pinball Heroes
Elementary Level
Third Place: Madden Braniacs – Madden Elementary
- Palaash Chothani
- Ethan Houseman
- Nayel Kazmie
- Saanvi Patel
- Sasha Paul
- Siya Shah
- Vedant Varia
- Team Manager: Snehben Prajapati
Third Place: Chicken Nuggies – Sullivan Elementary
- Rohan Adams
- Neil Deshpande
- Sai Shrihan Kaduduram
- Krish Lakdawala
- Adhvika Papagari
- Diyaan Shah
- Team Manager: Kranthi Katta
Middle School Level
First Place: Trailblazers – Satartia Middle School *Advancing to state*
- Sahith Aaloori
- Rishaan Chanana
- Vivaan Joshi
- Shanon Mathew
- Nicole Pinto
- Shivansh Shukla
- Ahaan Thota
- Team Managers: Beena Hemkar & Himanshu Joshi
Service Learning: Uncharted
Elementary Level
First Place: The Super Scotties – Highlands Elementary *Advancing to state*
- Madeleine Brenke
- Sinclaire Chang
- Aiyden Chikiamco
- Paige Guenley
- Isabella Hunter
- Arissa Khan
- Zahra Lodhi
- Team Manager: Elizabeth Brenke
Second Place: DI Diamonds - Sullivan Elementary *Advancing to state*
- Aariz Aslam
- Aryanna Aslam
- Zara Babar
- Zahra Khan
- Srihan Varagani
- Ayan Zaheer
- Arissa Zakaria
- Team Managers: Ambreen Khan & Nihala Zakaria
Third Place: Imagineers – Cornerstone Elementary
- Musab Ahmed
- Priyanka Ghogale
- Shrika Likki
- Gauri Menon
- Thomas Paul
- Rayaansh Saxena
- Neev Tummala
- Team Manager: Afroz Shamim
- Middle School Level
Second Place: Smooth Brain Engineering – First Colony and Quail Valley Middle School *Advancing to state*
- Sebastien Dietlein
- Reza Hanggoro
- Henry Johnson
- Julian Rau
- Team Manager: Ana Catalina Flores-Rau
Texas Extreme
High School Level
Third Place: raDIcals – Dulles, Clements and Austin High Schools
- Rishabh Aggarwal
- Rithik Aggarwal
- Saachi Jain
- Anshul Jhaveri
- Suhani Sawant
- Aaril Shah
- Ronil Shah
- Team Manager: Jigisha Doshi
Improv: So Extra
Elementary Level
Second Place: A+ Team – Sullivan Elementary *Advancing to state*
- Andrew Huang
- Emma Huang
- Aashi Rajasekar
- Akshath Ravishankar
- Sophia Singh
- Avery Tran
- Anika Vadlamani
- Team Manager: Dana Tran
Fine Arts: In Motion
Elementary Level
Second Place: Team Ocean – Colony Meadows and Sullivan Elementary *Advancing to state*
- Yasmeen Akhtar
- Safia Gurji
- Harshitha Kommuri
- Nooriyah Rehman
- Team Managers: Maliha Akhtar & UmmeAiman Gurji
Third Place: Sullivan Six – Sullivan Elementary
- Alisa Charoenrattanaruk
- Austin Fung
- Madison Fung
- Ryuki Hotta
- Ayaan Khimani
- Talia Terrones
- Team Managers: Suzanne Gamble Fung & Juana Terrones
Scientific Challenge: Blast from the Past
- Elementary Level
- Third Place: Secret Seven – Sullivan Elementary
- Ayaan Aggarwal
- Riya Choudhury
- Aadya Gottipati
- Zoha Khaki
- Aashrika Mangipudi
- Aashvi Neema
- Mahalakshmi Thanneeru
- Team Manager: Haarika Mangipudi
High School Level
Second Place: Smart Sharks – Clements and Dulles High Schools, Quail Valley Middle School *Advancing to state*
- Rishi Eti
- Viraj Gorijala
- Vrishni Krishnan
- Chinhitha Pamulapati
- Saketh Tammisetti
- Team Managers: Vedha Sampath & Venkata Ramanujam
Destination Imagination competitions offer open-ended academic challenges that spark students’ creativity in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), fine arts and service learning. Visit www.texasdi.org to learn more.