Fort Bend ISD has strong performance at Destination Imagination Tournament

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend ISD teams competed in the Gulf Coast Regional Destination Imagination Tournament this past weekend which the district hosted at Dulles High School, and nine teams placed first or second to advance to the state finals.

Students participate in Destination Imagination tournaments in 48 states and 30 countries.

Destination Imagination is a global, volunteer-led nonprofit organization that hosts Team Challenges for students who want to take on the entire creative process—from imagination to innovation.

Teams advancing to the state competition are listed below. The finals will take place in Arlington, TX. in April.

Engineering Challenge: Going the Distance

Elementary Level

First place: 7 Extraordinary Engineers - Cornerstone Elementary *Advancing to state*

Ayra Ali

Mira Bahl

Saanvi Gadhikar

Nikitha Katta

Pia Koka

Vansh Koka

Preyansh Makati

Team Managers: Ravi Katta & Anisa Ali

Middle School Level

Third place: inDIstructibles – Satartia Middle School and Cornerstone Elementary

Prisha Dave

Krishaan Desai

Sanjana Ganglani

Aarin Mehta

Krishna Susarla

Aarvi Thota

Ahaan Thota

Team Managers: Kamalakar Thota, Vandana Padma Rao Yarla & Tejas Metah

High School Level

Second Place: raDIcals – Dulles, Clements and Austin High Schools *Advancing to state*

Rishabh Aggarwal

Rithik Aggarwal

Saachi Jain

Anshul Jhaveri

Suhani Sawant

Aaril Shah

Ronil Shah

Team Managers: Jigisha Doshi & Linda Christensen

Technical: Pinball Heroes

Elementary Level

Third Place: Madden Braniacs – Madden Elementary

Palaash Chothani

Ethan Houseman

Nayel Kazmie

Saanvi Patel

Sasha Paul

Siya Shah

Vedant Varia

Team Manager: Snehben Prajapati

Third Place: Chicken Nuggies – Sullivan Elementary

Rohan Adams

Neil Deshpande

Sai Shrihan Kaduduram

Krish Lakdawala

Adhvika Papagari

Diyaan Shah

Team Manager: Kranthi Katta

Middle School Level

First Place: Trailblazers – Satartia Middle School *Advancing to state*

Sahith Aaloori

Rishaan Chanana

Vivaan Joshi

Shanon Mathew

Nicole Pinto

Shivansh Shukla

Ahaan Thota

Team Managers: Beena Hemkar & Himanshu Joshi

Service Learning: Uncharted

Elementary Level

First Place: The Super Scotties – Highlands Elementary *Advancing to state*

Madeleine Brenke

Sinclaire Chang

Aiyden Chikiamco

Paige Guenley

Isabella Hunter

Arissa Khan

Zahra Lodhi

Team Manager: Elizabeth Brenke

Second Place: DI Diamonds - Sullivan Elementary *Advancing to state*

Aariz Aslam

Aryanna Aslam

Zara Babar

Zahra Khan

Srihan Varagani

Ayan Zaheer

Arissa Zakaria

Team Managers: Ambreen Khan & Nihala Zakaria

Third Place: Imagineers – Cornerstone Elementary

Musab Ahmed

Priyanka Ghogale

Shrika Likki

Gauri Menon

Thomas Paul

Rayaansh Saxena

Neev Tummala

Team Manager: Afroz Shamim

Middle School Level

Second Place: Smooth Brain Engineering – First Colony and Quail Valley Middle School *Advancing to state*

Sebastien Dietlein

Reza Hanggoro

Henry Johnson

Julian Rau

Team Manager: Ana Catalina Flores-Rau

Texas Extreme

High School Level

Third Place: raDIcals – Dulles, Clements and Austin High Schools

Rishabh Aggarwal

Rithik Aggarwal

Saachi Jain

Anshul Jhaveri

Suhani Sawant

Aaril Shah

Ronil Shah

Team Manager: Jigisha Doshi

Improv: So Extra

Elementary Level

Second Place: A+ Team – Sullivan Elementary *Advancing to state*

Andrew Huang

Emma Huang

Aashi Rajasekar

Akshath Ravishankar

Sophia Singh

Avery Tran

Anika Vadlamani

Team Manager: Dana Tran

Fine Arts: In Motion

Elementary Level

Second Place: Team Ocean – Colony Meadows and Sullivan Elementary *Advancing to state*

Yasmeen Akhtar

Safia Gurji

Harshitha Kommuri

Nooriyah Rehman

Team Managers: Maliha Akhtar & UmmeAiman Gurji

Third Place: Sullivan Six – Sullivan Elementary

Alisa Charoenrattanaruk

Austin Fung

Madison Fung

Ryuki Hotta

Ayaan Khimani

Talia Terrones

Team Managers: Suzanne Gamble Fung & Juana Terrones

Scientific Challenge: Blast from the Past

Elementary Level

Third Place: Secret Seven – Sullivan Elementary

Ayaan Aggarwal

Riya Choudhury

Aadya Gottipati

Zoha Khaki

Aashrika Mangipudi

Aashvi Neema

Mahalakshmi Thanneeru

Team Manager: Haarika Mangipudi

High School Level

Second Place: Smart Sharks – Clements and Dulles High Schools, Quail Valley Middle School *Advancing to state*

Rishi Eti

Viraj Gorijala

Vrishni Krishnan

Chinhitha Pamulapati

Saketh Tammisetti

Team Managers: Vedha Sampath & Venkata Ramanujam

Destination Imagination competitions offer open-ended academic challenges that spark students’ creativity in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), fine arts and service learning. Visit www.texasdi.org to learn more.