Fort Bend ISD cancels activities on Monday and Tuesday

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Due to the anticipation of hazardous weather conditions from Tropical Storm Beryl, all Fort Bend ISD summer school classes, camps, activities, and district operations will be closed Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9.

The Special-Called Board of Trustees Meeting (Budget Workshop) on July 9 will be rescheduled.

"Your safety is our top priority," Fort Bend ISD said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor conditions and additional updates will be posted on the district website and social media pages. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate the next few days."