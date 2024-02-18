Fort Bend High School Students host art presentation with Special Olympics

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News) – Clements High School National Art Honor Society students, in partnership with Special Olympics of Texas, recently hosted a unified art presentation with students who have cognitive disabilities.

The “Unified Gallery” was the culmination of a month-long project. Honor Society students served as mentors to their partner student. Each pair decided on a topic and what materials they would use to complete their projects that was featured in the gallery.

Clements High School student Hermani Koppolu kept a journal about the time she spent with her mentee, Kendall.

"Today was a good day," Koppolu wrote. "Kendall was prepared and ready to draw. When we discussed some of our favorite times of year and weather, we found that we both really like rain, especially thunderstorms. We did a watercolor piece of stormy rain clouds and lightning bolts.”

Another day Koppolu wrote, “We finished the canvas today! We learned about painting techniques and how to fill up a water cup and rinse our brushes. Kendall has learned so many different skills and is becoming an expert in painting!”

After the art gallery was installed, a special ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the project and the new friendships that were made while working on it.

Each Unified Artist was presented with a unique award for their art project.

About Unified Art Gallery

Special Olympics of Texas empowers individuals with and without intellectual disabilities to engage through sports in the Unified Sports® program. Unified Art Gallery has the same goal using visual arts.