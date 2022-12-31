Fort Bend elected official to be sworn in on New Year’s Day

RICHMOND, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – A swearing-in ceremony for newly elected and re-elected Fort Bend County leaders happens at 10 a.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023.

The ceremony will occur at the Fort Bend County Justice Center, Jury Assembly Room, 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond.

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher of Houston will swear in Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

Congressman Al Green of Houston will be a special guest speaker for the ceremony.

In addition to the swearing-in of George, several newly elected leaders will take the oath including:

240th District Court Judge Surendran Pattel

268th District Court Judge Steve Rogers

328th District Court Judge Monica Rawlins

458th District Court Judge Chad Bridges

Judge-elect, County Court at Law 2 Tyra McCollum

County Court at Law 6 Dean Hrbacek

Commissioner-elect, Precinct 4 Dexter L. McCoy

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2 Tricia Krenek

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 1 Roderick C. Garner, Sr.

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Sonia Rash

Continuing in their elected positions and taking the oath are the following:

District Attorney Brian Middleton

District Clerk Beverley McGrew Walker

County Clerk Laura Richard

County Treasurer Williams “Bill” Rickert

County Commissioner, Precinct 2 Grady Prestage

County Court at Law 4 Toni Wallace

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1 Kelly Nicole Crow.

Additionally, the appointed Associate Judge of 328 District Court, Felishia Rochell Young, and appointed Associate Judge of the 268 District Court Maggie Perez-Jaramillo will take the oath of office.