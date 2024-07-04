Fort Bend Cracking Down on 4th of July drunk driving

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – If you get stopped for drunk driving this weekend in Fort Bend County law enforcement will get a search warrant for your blood, making it impossible to refuse a sobriety test.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement call it a “No Refusal” initiative.

From Thursday to Saturday nights, July 4th through July 6th, law enforcement will be looking for drivers who are impaired by alcohol or other substances.

Attorneys from the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office will work overnight to draft search warrants for local judges to authorize a blood draw from drivers who have demonstrated evidence of intoxication. Once a warrant is obtained, nurses will be on hand to draw blood.

“Please be safe this July 4th and arrange a ride or drive sober,” said District Attorney Brian Middleton. “Enjoy your celebrations and keep Fort Bend County a great place to live, work and play.”

A Texas Department of Transportation grant funds the District Attorney’s No Refusal initiative.