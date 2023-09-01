Fort Bend County targeting drunk drivers this weekend

Richmond, TX – People stopped for drunk driving this weekend in Fort Bend County will have no way to avoid having their blood taken to determine if they are over the legal limit for alcohol or drugs.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement are implementing a “No Refusal” initiative over the Labor Day weekend.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, September 1st - 3rd, law enforcement will be looking for drivers who are impaired by alcohol or other substances.

Attorneys from the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office will be present to draft search warrants allowing local judges to authorize a blood draw from drivers who have demonstrated evidence of their intoxication. Nurses will also be on hand to draw blood once a warrant is obtained.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld blood search warrants as a legal means to obtain evidence in DWI cases from suspects who are arrested but refuse to take a breath or blood test.

“Labor Day is a day of rest for the American worker, who tirelessly supports our democracy and economy,” said District Attorney Brian Middleton. “But we will be working hard to keep the holiday safe for our families, and encourage those who plan to drink, to also plan for a ride home before they become impaired.”

A grant from the Texas Department of Transportation funds the District Attorney’s No Refusal initiative.