Fort Bend County Sheriff urges vigilance following rise in auto-pedestrian incidents

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – An increase in auto-pedestrian accidents, including the death of Logan Dark, 14, in Cinco Ranch, has the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office calling on drivers and pedestrians to be more careful.

In Fort Bend County, crash records for 2023 indicate the number of accidents involving motor vehicles and pedestrians nearly doubled from 14 in August to 27 in September.

It was a fourfold increase compared to the six incidents reported in July.

Similarly, crashes involving motor vehicles and bicyclists have seen an uptick. Two such incidents were reported in July, while September saw a surge to 12. In August, three auto-bicyclist crashes were reported in Fort Bend County.

The Sheriff's Office issued the following guidelines for the safety of both drivers and pedestrians.

For Drivers:

Reduce your speed, maintain vigilant awareness, and prepare to come to a complete stop when approaching a crosswalk.

Stay Alert:

Pay close attention to your surroundings.

Adhere to all traffic signs and signals.

Actively avoid distractions while driving.

Yield to Pedestrians:

Always prioritize the safety of pedestrians in crosswalks by yielding the right-of-way and refrain from passing a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk.

Know the Law:

Texas drivers should also be aware of the Lisa Torry Smith Act, which requires drivers to stop and yield the right of way to pedestrians or cyclists lawfully in the intersection or an adjacent crosswalk. An offense under the Lisa Torry Smith Act is a Class A misdemeanor, except when the pedestrian or cyclist suffers serious bodily injury. In that event, the crime is a state jail felony.

For Pedestrians:

Stop and look before entering a crosswalk, pause and carefully scan for approaching vehicles. Make sure it's safe to cross.

Stay Alert:

When walking, put away electronics that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Assist Children:

If you have younger children with you, guide them safely through the crosswalks, ensuring they understand the importance of looking out for vehicles.

"Stay vigilant, stay safe." said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "By following these guidelines, drivers and pedestrians can contribute to safer crosswalk experiences for everyone."