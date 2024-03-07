Sheriff's Race: It's Slott vs. Fagan in November Election

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - First term Democratic Incumbent Sheriff Eric Fagan easily won his party's nomination in a four way race Tuesday. Fagan earned 56 percent of the 37,142 votes cast in the Democratic Primary.

Fagan will face Republican Marshall Slott who earned 62 percent of 47,905 votes case in the Republican Party primary.

Slott says he has held various positions and leadership roles in patrol, traffic enforcement, SWAT, and criminal investigations. Most recently he worked in corporate security for a Fortune 100 international energy corporation. Slott has also served the following police agencies:

Alvin PD (1992-1994)

Houston PD (1994-1997)

Sugar Land PD (1997-2008)

Fort Bend County Precinct #4 Constable’s Office (Volunteer Reserve Deputy, 2009-2013)

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office (Volunteer Reserve Deputy, 2013-2023)

The results of Tuesday's election are below.

Fort Bend County Story Disclaimer: Covering Katy owner Dennis Spellman is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.