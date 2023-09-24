Sheriff's Office seeks missing man

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – Amit Mehta, 68, is missing and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding him.

Mehta was last seen on Friday, September 22, 2023, at around 1:30 p.m. in his 2010 Silver Toyota Corolla, TX, license plate CD3-W867. He wore a dark gray shirt with black or blue shorts in the 16900 block of N. Aliana Road in Richmond.

Mehta is 5'6", 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

While there is no indication of foul play, the Sheriff's Office is seeking his whereabouts to verify his well-being. Contact the Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option one, if you have any information to help locate Mehta.