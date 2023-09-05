Kidnapping and Human Smuggling Bust in Fort Bend County

MEADOWS PLACE, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Sheriff's detectives arrested Jose Aguirre, 24, Jose Aguirre Martin, 22, and Orlando Noe Betancur Flores, 21, in connection with a kidnapping and human smuggling scheme.

On August 30, 2023, at approximately 12 p.m., deputies performed a welfare check in the12000 block of Meadow Hollow Drive, in Meadows Place, a small one square mile city near Stafford. Deputies found several immigrants who appeared to be held captive against their will.

The investigation led to information about the kidnapping and human smuggling of people who entered the country illegally from Mexico, five of whom were recovered from the residence and were being held captive in a locked garage that had no air conditioning. Their captors were seeking additional payment before they would release the five.

"We are dedicated to keeping our community safe while combating heinous crimes such as these, and we are working tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice", said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "While arrests have been made, this investigation continues in order to ensure all involved are held accountable."

The bust happened in Fort Bend County Precinct 3 and the Commissioner for that part of the county feels the Biden Administration's boarder policies are responsible for human trafficking coming to the county.

"I want to congratulate Sheriff Fagan and his deputies for freeing these captives, said Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers. "I'm concerned about the border policies that created this life-threatening situation where violent criminals came into the City of Meadows Place and ran a human smuggling operation. Illegal entry into this country is a crime. Still, no one should be locked inside a steaming hot garage when the temperature hovers around 100 degrees so a criminal can extract a few more dollars for their captives' release. Any criminal who is that heartless is a genuine threat to our residents. I applaud Governor Abbott's effort to protect our border from these criminals who are also bringing deadly fentanyl into our state and nation."

Jose Aguirre, Jose Martin, and Orlando Flores are charged with Smuggling of Persons. Bond was set at $500,000 for Martin and $500,000 for Flores. Jose Aguirre was also charged with Aggravated Kidnapping. His bond had not been set at the time this story was published.