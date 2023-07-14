Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Hosting Job Fair

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Current openings include patrol deputies, telecommunications officers, and civilian detention officers.

The job fair will take place at Workforce Solutions, located at 3823 Cartwright Rd. in Missouri City, Texas, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Fort Bend County is projected to reach over one million residents within the next few years," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "As the county continues to grow, so does the Sheriff's Office and the need for dedicated individuals to keep our citizens safe."

The Sheriff’s Office is committed to achieving a diverse workplace through application of equal opportunity and nondiscrimination policy in all aspects of employment, including recruitment, hiring, promotions, transfers, discipline, wage and salary administration, benefits, and training.

No registration is required. For more information, please call 281-652-7761 or send an email to fbcsorecruiting@fbctx.gov.

To view all openings: https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/.../sheriff-s-office-jobs