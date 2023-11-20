Sheriff’s Office accepting citizens police academy applications

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for the Spring 2024 Citizens Police Academy.

Online registration begins November 20, 2023 and ends on January 5, 2024 at 5 p.m. The program will accept 35 participants.

The ​11-week program is free of charge and will be held at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, located at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle, in Richmond. It's directly across the street from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The program consists of two-hour sessions held on consecutive Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The first session will begin on January 18, 2024, and conclude on April 4, 2024.

The Citizens Police Academy is designed for members of the community seeking to learn about law enforcement as well as individuals who are considering a career in the field.

The focus of the program is to provide an overview of the criminal justice system and various functions of the Sheriff’s Office through classroom presentations and practical hands-on experience.

Participants will have an opportunity to tour the Sheriff’s Office, as well as learn about the inner workings of each division, including Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Detention, 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Center, Law Enforcement Training, and Narcotics.

Qualified applicants must be 18 years of age and must not have a criminal arrest record. Persons interested in enrolling in the Citizens Police Academy may register online using the following link.