Fort Bend County residents to vote on $712 million mobility bond

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Commissioners Court has placed two bonds on the November ballot, a $712.6 million mobility bond and a $153 million parks bond. The mobility bond would build and repair roads in the county, while the parks bond would build new parks and improve existing facilities.

The $712.6 million mobility package includes projects in Katy, Fulshear, Richmond, Stafford, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Beasley, Kendleton, Fairchilds, Needville, and Meadows Place.

A complete list of projects is expected to be released soon.

The distribution of funds is as follows. (The Katy and Fulshear areas are in Precinct 1)

Precinct 1 projects: $137,498,113

Precinct 2 projects: $227,521,928

Precinct 3 projects: $144,500,744

Precinct 4 projects: $183,481,928

Countywide Projects: $19,627,000

The total for all projects is $712,629,713

The $153 million parks bond will also be on the ballot. It includes improvements, renovations, land acquisition, and construction of buildings parks and and recreational purposes.

The list of projects that would be covered by the bond is listed on the county's website.