Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Court Issues Burn Ban

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX – Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Court approved an outdoor burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county during a regular scheduled court session on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

As the extreme heat continues and drought conditions progress, the risk for fire dangers increase.

The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office has been monitoring the Keetch-Bryam Drought Index to determine forest fire potential. The drought index is based on a scale of 0 to 800, with 800 being the most dangerous condition.

On Tuesday, August 8, Fort Bend County’s index was 651.

The declaration and order prohibiting outdoor burning in Fort Bend County states that no person can burn any material without using a device that contains flames, sparks, embers, cinders, and ash produced by burning.