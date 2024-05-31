Woman apparently beaten to death in Richmond

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 6500 block of Snowbell Court in Richmond.

Deputies were dispatched for a welfare check on Monday at noon and discovered that 37-year-old Laura Smith was deceased inside her home. She appears to have been beaten to death.

"Mrs. Smith sustained traumatic injuries, resulting in her death," a sheriff's office press release said. "Although we believe this is an isolated incident, we have not identified a suspect."

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office completed an autopsy and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1. Those who wish to remain anonymous should contact the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

"We encourage the community to come forward with any relevant information that may aid detectives in solving this case," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "We will continue to work tirelessly to bring the person(s) responsible for this violent crime to justice."

