Former Katy area Kindergarten teacher sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse of a student

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - A former Tammarron Elementary School kindergarten teacher receives a 20 year prison sentence for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact and Indecency with a Child by Exposure.

Tammarron Elementary has a Katy address but is in the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District.

The jury deliberated for just two hours before returning a guilty verdict on Nov. 16, 2023. Jurors heard evidence that Troi Phillip Moore, 47, engaged in sexual contact with one of his six-year-old male students after isolating him in the classroom in 2021.

"This case is truly a parent's worst nightmare as school should be a safe place to send our children," prosecutor Alycia Curtis said. "Thankfully, the victim's parents took immediate steps to keep their son safe by reporting Moore to both the school and law enforcement. The victim showed incredible bravery by not only telling his parents what happened to him in the classroom but by facing Moore in court."

The victim, who is now eight years old, testified at the trial.

"I thank the survivor for being so brave and helping us get justice in this case," said District Attorney Brian Middleton.

The Lamar Consolidated ISD Police Department, Harris Health Systems, and Child Advocates of Fort Bend all helped with the investigation.

Indecency with a Child by Exposure is a third-degree felony punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact is a second-degree felony punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison.

Moore agreed to the 20-year sentence rather than risk being given a longer sentence by the jury. He also waives his right to an appeal.

The offense also requires lifetime registration as a sex offender.