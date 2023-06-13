Former Constable Cook endorses Nehad for Sheriff

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Rob Cook, Fort Bend County's longest-serving Constable, is endorsing Mo Nehad for Fort Bend County Sheriff.

"As a fifth-generation native Texan and lifelong Republican, I am proud to support and endorse Mo Nehad for Fort Bend County Sheriff," Cook said.

Cook served as Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable from 1988 to 2017.

"In my 29 years as Fort Bend County Constable, I worked with four sheriffs, five county judges, three district attorneys, and a litany of county commissioners, and I know leadership when I see it. Mo Nehad has the leadership skills required to be an effective leader as Sheriff of Fort Bend County," said Cook.

× Expand Nehad for Sheriff Campaign Mo Nehad

Cook has a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Tech University. He had the highest peace officer certification available from the State of Texas and was a certified law enforcement instructor and certified firearms instructor.

Cook graduated from the FBI National Academy, the FBI Command College, and the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Program.

"Receiving Constable Cook's endorsement for my campaign for Fort Bend County Sheriff is an honor, and I am humbled by Constable Cook's belief in my capabilities to lead the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office into the future," said Nehad.

Former Fort Bend County Judge Bob Hebert and Pecan Grove resident and Republican Precinct Chair have also endorsed Nehad in the Republican primary.

For more information visit www.monehad.com.