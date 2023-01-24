FM 359 widening project public hearing set for this week

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Texas Department of Transportation will provide information, listen to concerns and answer questions about the 9.5-mile widening of FM 359 from Mason Road to FM 1093 on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
The meeting will be in the Foster High School Cafeteria, 4400 FM 723, Richmond. A virtual presentation will be available from 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, through Friday, February 10, at 11:59 p.m.
When completed, the project will provide the following upgrades:
- Widen the road from two to four lanes, divided with a raised median
- Provide right-and left-turn lanes at major intersections
- Realign several curves along the corridor
The project will require about 110 acres of additional right of way.
"The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right-of-way and potentially displace one residence and seven non-residential structures," TxDOT says. "Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses."
Residents may call the TxDOT District office at (713) 802-5775 for information about the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program, construction information, and the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition.
Residents can provide input about the project at the in-person public meeting, by mail, or by email to HOU-piowebmail@ txdot.gov. In your correspondence, it is helpful to reference the project number CSJ: 0543-02-075.