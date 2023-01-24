FM 359 widening project public hearing set for this week

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Texas Department of Transportation will provide information, listen to concerns and answer questions about the 9.5-mile widening of FM 359 from Mason Road to FM 1093 on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The meeting will be in the Foster High School Cafeteria, 4400 FM 723, Richmond. A virtual presentation will be available from 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, through Friday, February 10, at 11:59 p.m.

When completed, the project will provide the following upgrades:

Widen the road from two to four lanes, divided with a raised median

Provide right-and left-turn lanes at major intersections

Realign several curves along the corridor

The project will require about 110 acres of additional right of way.

"The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right-of-way and potentially displace one residence and seven non-residential structures," TxDOT says. "Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses."

Residents may call the TxDOT District office at (713) 802-5775 for information about the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program, construction information, and the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition.

Residents can provide input about the project at the in-person public meeting, by mail, or by email to HOU-piowebmail@ txdot.gov. In your correspondence, it is helpful to reference the project number CSJ: 0543-02-075.