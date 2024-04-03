Five Day Mulch Fire is Now Extinguished

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – A large mulch fire that's been burning since Friday, March 29, in Richmond is now fully extinguished.

"As of 7 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the response efforts for the fire at Frank's Nursery in Richmond have been demobilized," said Mary Staff of the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office. Franks is located at 302 FM 359 near 90A.

The mulch pile was so large that it became difficult to locate the fire. Fort Bend County Hazmat Response flew a drone to find hot spots. Fire crews also needed heavy equipment to move the mulch to make the hotspots easier to extinguish. According to Staff, the fire was located deep inside the pile.

"After a tremendous amount of commitment to 24-hour operations and a lot of hard work, the active fire threat has been extinguished, Staff said in a press release early Wednesday afternoon.

Responding agencies include: Richmond Fire, Sugar Land Fire, Rosenberg Fire, Northeast Fire, Pecan Grove Fire, Stafford Fire, Fulshear Fire, Missouri City Fire, Willowfork Fire, Community Fire, Fort Bend County Hazmat Response, Fort Bend County Fire Marshal, Fort Bend County Road & Bridge, Fort Bend County Homeland Security and Emergency Management.