4th of July regional fireworks round up

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fireworks are planned in several cities in Fort Bend County and the Houston Region.

City of Katy Independence Day Fireworks

The City of Katy's Independence Day fireworks are at Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Parking will be available at the nearby Katy Mills Mall.

Fulshear/Simonton - Liberty on the Brazos

Fulshear and Simonton will celebrate Independence Day on Thursday, July 4th from 6-10 p.m. The event is free and will be held at Daily Park, 4026 Nails Road in Simonton. Fireworks will begin after 9 p.m.

Events include

Live Music by The Highwaymen

Vendor Booths

Food Trucks

Fireworks

Children's Area

Fulshear Chamber Liberty on the Brazos

City of Sugar Land’s Red, White and Boom

Sugar Land’s free Red, White and Boom July 4th event starts at 4 p.m. at Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, with live music featuring School of Rock and The Foo Fakers Band.

Activities include carnival games, sports inflatables, photo stations, face painting, airbrush art, and rock walls. The evening culminates with Fort Bend County’s largest fireworks show at 9:40 p.m.

Missouri City FourthFest

Missouri City’s patriotic celebration promises to be fun for all on July 4. Guests can delight in free entertainment, carnival games, live music, and delicious treats from local vendors (available for purchase). The event will be held on the Houston Community College campus, 1600 Texas Parkway. The evening begins at 5 p.m. and culminates with a fireworks show.

Concert will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m.

Rosenberg Fireworks

The City of Rosenberg's Family 4th Celebration will feature music, food vendors and fireworks. This free event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, at Seabourne Creek Nature Park, 3831 Highway 36 S.

City of Meadows Place 4th of July Food Truck Family Festival

There will be food trucks, carnival rides, live music, a splash pad and fireworks in the City of Meadows Place on July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at McGrath Park. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

City of Meadows Place Meadows Place Food Truck Family Festival

Stafford Independence Day Celebrations

Independence Day celebrations are spread over two days in Stafford. A celebration is scheduled for the Stafford Centre on July 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and will feature food, drinks, games, kids activities and hayrides.

The Independence Day line up includes a Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra concert starting at 7p.m. at the Stafford Center. The night culminates with fireworks.

The events are free.

City of Stafford Stafford Independence Day Celebrations

Needville 2024 Freedom Festival

Get ready for fireworks, food, and fun at the City of Needville's Freedom Festival on July 5, 2024 from 6-11 p.m. Its a free event, so bring your family, friends, and lawnchairs to Needville Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St. Music and dancing begins at 6 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Featured Artists are the Road Company and the Dylan Matthews Band.

Arcola 4th of July Celebration

Celebrations will be held at 13222 Highway 6 on July 4, 2024. There will be music, food trucks and fun starting at 5 p.m. with the fireworks kicking off at 9 p.m.

Houston Shell Freedom Over Texas

Shell Freedom Over Texas is an annual July 4th event packed with six hours of festivities including live music, lawn games, and dedicated children’s entertainment zones featuring games and rides.

The event takes place at Eleanor Tinsley Park, on Allen Pkwy, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The highlight is a Texas-sized, musically choreographed firework show. A percentage of food and beverage sales will be donated to the Houston Food Bank.

Country pop artist Russell Dickerson headlines this year’s event, with performances by Jo Dee Messina and Chapel Hart. See the full entertainment lineup here.

Shell Freedom Over Texas offers free admission for children under five and tickets for others are $10. Secure your tickets here.

Galveston Fourth of July Seawall Parade

For those looking to venture to Galveston, the Fourth of July Seawall Parade is a must-see. The parade features dozens of floats, decorated vehicles, and performers and begins at 6 p.m. The parade route starts on Seawall Blvd. at 22nd Street and travels to 45th Street.

Cap off the day with fireworks on the beach at 9:15 p.m., beginning at 37th Street and Seawall Blvd.

Kemah Independence Day Celebration

A Fourth of July Parade, starts at 10 a.m. in the Lighthouse District. Enjoy live music from the Lone Star All Star Trio, a performance by Uncle Sam Stilt Walker, and a set by The Slags.

1:30-5:30 p.m. - Lone Star All Star Trio

5-9 p.m. - Uncle Sam Stilt Walker

6-10 p.m. - Live Music: The Slags

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks

Find more information here.

The Woodlands - Red, Hot & Blue Festival & Fireworks Extravaganza

The 27th annual Red, Hot & Blue Festival promises an unforgettable experience with food, family fun, and an 18-minute firework display.

Spread across several locations in The Woodlands, Town Green Park serves as the festival’s hub, with festivities also at Northshore Park, Waterway Square, and Hughes Landing. Enjoy vendors offering food, drinks, face painting, balloon artists, and children’s arts and crafts. For a more intimate firework experience, head to Rob Fleming Park.

Festivities commence at 6 p.m. and with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The main fireworks display will illuminate Lake Woodlands near Northshore Park, accompanied by a special effects display at Town Green Park.

Additionally, the 2024 Fireworks Extravaganza will include displays at Waterway Square District near Timberloch Place and Waterway Avenue, as well as at Rob Fleming Park in the Village of Creekside Park.