Fatal fire under investigation

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - One person is dead following a Sunday morning house fire in the Grand Meadow at Parkway Lakes subdivision off Peek Road in unincorporated Richmond.

It happened in the 6500 block of Cody Mountain Trail which is near the Grand Parkay, a short distance south of the Westpark Tollway.

Investigators with the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office are working to determine the cause. There were no other injuries.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

