Libraries to be used as cooling centers in Fort Bend County

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management is warning residents about the extreme heat expected this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Southeast Texas. The Fort Bend OEM is reminding residents that county library locations are an option for staying cool.

The libraries will be open for regular business hours, which vary based on location. Visit the Fort Bend County Library website at https://www.fortbend.lib.tx.us/ and click on the link of locations for times of operation.

Those who need public transportation to the cooling sites can visit this page for additional information.

https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/.../public-transportation