Election Day - What's on the ballot and where can I vote

Election Day is Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and the ballot is lengthy. Democrats and Republicans will vote for President, U.S. Senate, Congress, Railroad Commissioner, and numerous judicial posts from Texas Supreme Court to District Judge.

Republican Congressman Troy Nehls is unopposed for his party's nomination, but three Democratic candidates are running for their party's nomination and the opportunity to challenge Nehls.

Republican voters will choose a nominee for Texas Representative, District 26, between incumbent Jacey Jetton, Matt Morgan, and Jessica Rose Huang. The battle between Jetton and Morgan has been the most negative campaign in recent history.

Fort Bend County voters in each party will choose a nominee for Sheriff. Democratic incumbent Eric Fagan is completing his first term and has three challengers from his party and three Republican challengers.

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales and Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell have no opponents on the Republican or Democratic side. Precinct 1 is in the Katy-Fulshear area.

Republican Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, has one challenger in the Republican Primary, Mike Khan, and five Democrats seeking their party's nomination. Meyers represented the Katy-Fulshear area before being redistricted in 2022 by the majority Democrats on Commissioners Court. He now represents Sugar Land, Meadows Place, and portions of Stafford and Missouri City.

Fort Bend County Election Day Voting Locations. Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harris County Election Day Voting Locations. Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waller County Election Day Voting Locations.Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fort Bend County Story Disclaimer: Covering Katy owner Dennis Spellman is employed by the Fort Bend County, Pct. 3 Commissioner's Office.