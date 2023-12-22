Fort Bend DA targeting holiday drunk drivers

Richmond, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement are going after drunk drivers with another “No Refusal” initiative over the Christmas and New Year’s weekends.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, December 22 through 24, and again from December 29 through 31, law enforcement will target impaired drivers who have been drinking or using drugs.

How It Works

Attorneys from the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office will be present to draft search warrants allowing local judges to authorize blood draws from drivers who have demonstrated evidence of intoxication. Nurses will also be on hand to draw blood after a judge approves a warrant.

“Our attorneys work through the holiday season to keep you safe,” said District Attorney Brian Middleton. “Help us out by enjoying your holidays responsibly.”

Why Taking Your blood is Legal

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld blood search warrants as a legal means to obtain evidence when people refuse to take a breath or blood test.

Who Is Paying for the No Refusal Weekend

A Texas Department of Transportation grant funds the District Attorney’s No Refusal initiatives.